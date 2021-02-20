University of Maryland tells students to sequester-in-place due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The University of Maryland is urging students to sequester-in-place amid a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

All classes will be online for one week as an additional measure to stop the spread of the virus.

Effective Saturday, the university is implementing the following actions:

- All students living in residence halls and on-campus fraternity and sorority houses must sequester-in-place, effective at noon.

- All students living off-campus in the greater College Park area are strongly encouraged to stay home as much as possible and limit your activities.

- All in-person instruction for undergraduate and graduate courses will transition to online instruction beginning on Monday, February 22.

- Approved laboratory research activities, already operating at 50% capacity and with strict masking and distancing precautions, may continue as scheduled.

These measures will be in effect for at least one week, through Saturday, February 27,a ccording to a statement.

