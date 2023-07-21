University of Maryland student punched, robbed as she walked on College Park campus: police

A University of Maryland student was punched and robbed Thursday night as she walked on the College Park campus, police say.

The University of Maryland Police Department said the student was on Chapel Lawn near the pedestrian tunnel under Regents Drive when she was approached by two women and a man.

The student told police she was punched, and her property was taken from her.

The suspects then fled in a white sedan. Police say no weapon were displayed but a gun was mentioned.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators say the vehicle drove across Baltimore Avenue and traveled east on College Avenue. They are reviewing security cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anyone who feels unsafe walking on campus can request a walking escort by contacting police at 301-405-3555.

