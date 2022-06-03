University of Maryland prepares to host first ever NCAA Baseball Tournament Regionals

University of Maryland fans are gearing up for a big weekend. For the first time ever, there’s playoff baseball happening in College Park!

The Maryland Terrapins are hosting the first round of the college baseball playoffs this weekend, and the team will its playoff run started Friday night against Long Island University.

Maryland is one of 16 teams across the country hosting regional games for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The other three teams that will be playing in College Park this weekend are The University of Connecticut, Wake Forest University and Long Island University.

FOX 5's David Kaplan was at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium ahead of the action, to see how fans and businesses are preparing.

"First time ever hosting at College Park. Very exciting day for the Terps," said UMD fan Vicky Bergmann. "We want to show support for the university because they’re hosting. We want all those seats filled, and, you know what, it’s a beautiful day. What better day to come out and watch baseball on a low humidity, sun-shiny day in Maryland."

To accommodate the expected large crowds at the stadium, the school brought in extra bleacher seats in left field. Officials said Friday's game is expected to be a sell out.

In addition to the growing excitement among the UMD team and fans, some fans tell FOX 5 they are also welcoming the postseason baseball action since this time of year can be hit or miss with fewer students here.

"With the Maryland game starting at seven o’clock tonight, hopefully, we’ll have a nice early dinner rush before people go to the game," tells Cornerstone Bar Manager Rick Argy. The bar is located right outside of UMD's campus, and within minutes of the school's baseball stadium.

The four teams in College Park will play through the weekend in a double elimination format with one team being crowned the winner of the regional on Monday. The winner will move on the NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals which are expected to take place June 10-13.