University of Maryland announces this year's commencement speaker: Kermit the Frog

The Brief The University of Maryland announced that this year’s commencement speaker is Kermit the Frog. Yes, that Kermit the Frog. Kermit’s creator, Jim Henson, graduated from UMD in 1960.



While it may not be easy being green, apparently giving a commencement speech is a whole other story.

What we know:

Officials at the University of Maryland announced Wednesday that Kermit the Frog is the school’s next commencement speaker. Kermit’s creator, Jim Henson, graduated from UMD in 1960, and the two are memorialized in a statue at the school.

"I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives," UMD President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement.

Kermit himself was quoted in the same press release, adding, "Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland. I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!"

What we don't know:

FOX 5 sent UMD officials several questions, including: "Who will be writing the speech that Kermit is set to deliver? How was Kermit selected as speaker?," and "For people in attendance, will it basically look as though Kermit is standing behind a [podium] while delivering his speech?"

A spokesperson replied that the school’s press release "has all the available information at this time."

What they're saying:

While some students acknowledged the unusual nature of the selection Wednesday, most reacted positively.

"I was really surprised when they did say it was Kermit the frog," said Tyriana Evans. "Obviously, you usually expect a politician or a famous alumni to speak at commencement, but this is still really unique."

"I have no idea how they’re doing it. I’m just imagining there’s like some dude up there with a puppet on his hand during the speech," added Viraj Boreda. "My friend said they might just do a dude like dressed up in a Kermit suit. I don’t know which one is funnier."

What's next:

Kermit is set to deliver his speech on May 21.