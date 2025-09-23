UDC basketball player assaulted on campus while walking to practice

The Brief A University of the District of Columbia basketball player was robbed and assaulted on campus this week. Nhaikyia Smith was walking to practice early Tuesday morning when she said a man came up behind her and started choking her. The man left Smith with bruises and cuts, and stole her phone.



A student-athlete at the University of the District of Columbia was the victim of a violent assault and robbery on campus, and she spoke exclusively to FOX 5 DC about the horrific incident.

What we know:

Nhaikyia Smith was walking to basketball practice early Tuesday morning when she was assaulted and robbed. She said she had an instinct that someone was following her.

"Next thing I knew, the guy came behind me and just started choking me," Smith said. "He threw me to the ground, I have a bruise on my forehead, and then my eyes – he just started choking all the air out of me."

Smith fought back, punching at the man and eventually getting out of his chokehold to scream for help. Smith said her coach heard her calling for help, and her teammates were the ones to call 911.

Police responded, and say that the suspect fled the scene with Smith's phone.

What they're saying:

"I'm distraught. I'm emotional. I don't even want to be here physically. My face – my birthday is coming up, and I have to look like this," Smith said. "But I know God got me, and I'm going to be okay."

Smith said she wishes there had been more video surveillance and security on UDC's campus.

"Especially when you have athletes that are practicing early in the morning and most of them are coming alone from apartments, you don't know who is following you," Smith said. "Just protect your players, your students, just protect them."

UDC issued a statement in response to the incident.

"Campus Police are actively investigating the situation and will continue to provide updates as needed," per UDC.

What you can do:

"No one deserves to go through what I went through," Smith said. She encouraged people to practice self-defense and to always be aware of their surroundings.

"If it wasn't for me trying to swivel out of his chokehold, I would not be here," Smith said. "I felt like I was passing out."

What's next:

The Metropolitan Police Department said there is no active search for the suspect, but asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.