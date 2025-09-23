Leesburg infant dies days after strangling, 22-year-old brother facing murder charges

The Brief An 8-month-old girl has died days after she was strangled in her Leesburg home. Her brother, Alvaro Mejia Ayala, has been charged with strangulation, and will soon be charged with the baby's murder. Mejia Ayala is accused of strangling his sister with a charging cord.



An 8-month-old girl died on Tuesday, nearly a week after police found her strangled in a home in Loudoun County. Now, her older brother will face murder charges, officials announced.

What we know:

Police found the girl unresponsive in a home on Hancock Place NE in Leesburg on Sept. 17. According to the Department of Homeland Security, she had a charging cord around her neck. Paramedics took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers found and arrested Mejia Ayala hours later. He was charged with strangulation.

On Tuesday, the Leesburg Police Department announced that the baby had died from her injuries.

What they're saying:

Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat called this a "heartbreaking case [that] has profoundly impacted our community and our department."

What's next:

Mejia Ayala is still in custody, being held without bond. Officials said he will soon be charged with his sister's murder.

The Leesburg Police Department is still investigating this case, and asked anyone with information to contact the department at 703-771-4500.