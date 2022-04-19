United Airlines to allow some passengers banned for mask-related rules to fly again

On Monday, a federal judge rejected the national mask mandate for airlines and public transportation. Shortly after the mask requirement got struck down, the Biden Administration announced that TSA will no longer enforce the mandate.

What about the passengers who were banned from airlines for not abiding by previous mask requirements?

United Airlines tells FOX 5 they banned about 1,000 customers during the span of the policy.

In a statement, the airline company says, "On a case-by-case basis we will allow some customers who were previously banned for failing to comply with mask-related rules to fly United again - after ensuring their commitment to follow all crewmember instructions on board."

On Monday, they issued the following statement regarding in line with TSA's decision:

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s mask requirements) or at U.S. airports.

While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation in the event of changes.