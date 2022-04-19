Federal judge mask mandate ruling: How the DMV is being impacted

A federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday. So, how does that affect D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

The White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order "is not in effect at this time" while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

The Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the mask mandate in light of the recent ruling, according to the White House. This means masks are not required at Reagan National, Dulles International and Baltimore Washington International Airports.

"Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs," a statement from TSA reads. "TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

The ruling appeared to free operators to make their own decisions about mask requirements, with several airlines announcing they would drop mandates.

Alaska Airlines was one of the first airlines to officially say that masks for passengers were optional on all flights. The option for wearing masks on Alaska flights goes into effect immediately.

In addition, American, Delta, JetBlue Southwest and United Airlines will also be making masks optional for passengers.

In D.C., Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has announced masks are optional on Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess for customers and employees effective immediately.

General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld said the transit agency will monitor the situation. Wiedefeld also says Metro encourages its customers to, "make decisions that are in their best interests."

Uber will also no longer require riders and drivers to wear masks effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday.

"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," the ride-share company said on its website. "However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."

Uber went on to remind users that some people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, and it asked users to be respectful or other's preferences.