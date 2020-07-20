Union urges Fairfax County Public Schools to begin school year virtually

Teachers and other educational employees in Fairfax County say they are urging the school system to begin the school year virtually.

In a release to FOX 5, the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers said they sent a letter to Fairfax County School Superintendent Scott Brabrand, the school board and other Fairfax County school leaders urging them to "start the school year virtually and revisit returning to in-person instruction at a later date."

"There are still many unanswered questions with the FCPS return to school plan, COVID-19 cases are still increasing in Fairfax County and the surrounding areas and we have concerns with FCPS' ability to ensure schools are safe for students and staff," said FCFT told FOX 5.

Fairfax County's school board is scheduled to meet this week.

