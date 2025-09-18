Union issues vote of no confidence in Montgomery Co. sheriff

article

The Brief The union that represents Montgomery County sheriff's deputies issued a vote of no confidence in Sheriff Maxwell Uy’s leadership abilities last week. Former staffers claim that Uy fostered a toxic work environment where they were expected to "work like horses." Uy told reporters that he was "troubled" by the allegations put forth by former employees and claimed they were a "distraction" from the upcoming primary election.



The union that represents Montgomery County sheriff's deputies issued a vote of no confidence in Sheriff Maxwell Uy’s leadership abilities last week, union leaders said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Gino Renne, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1994 MCGEO, said at the event that more than 30 deputies and staff members have left the department under Uy's tenure.

Former staffers claim that Uy fostered a toxic work environment where they were expected to "work like horses," according to Renne. They also claim that they were denied proper training and compensation. During the press conference, more than 20 comments claiming such things were included in a packet given to reporters.

"Sheriff Uy has taken what was once a once respected law enforcement agency and run it off the road," Renne said.

"This is not about politics. This is not about personality," he added. "This is about a sheriff who retaliates against his employees, ignores their contractual rights and spends tax dollar money to appoint a lawyer from an anti-union law firm with absolutely no law enforcement experience as an assistant sheriff, instead of partnering with our union and collaborating with us to solve problems."

The union's stance on Uy's leadership is in stark contrast to its opinion of him just three years ago, when it endorsed him for his first run for sheriff. This time around, they're endorsing his opponent in the primary, Will Milam, a retired chief assistant sheriff for Prince George’s County.

The primary will take place in June 2026.

What they're saying:

At the press conference, UFCW Local 1994 received public backing from several local leaders, including Lee Holland, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Montgomery County Lodge 35.

"We are disappointed to learn that Sheriff Uy has not led the department in a way that instills trust or demonstrates that his deputies’ best interests are at heart," he said. "In our profession, morale is essential. When leaders like Uy fail to foster a positive and supportive working environment, they compromise both the work ethic and their law enforcement officers and the safety of their community."

Renne said Wednesday that he hoped Uy would "do the honorable thing" and retire, drop out of the race, and resign.

"Uy has a choice to make," Renne said. "He can step aside now so this department can begin to heal, or he can face the voters in June of next year. And, I believe they will send him packing."

In an interview at his Rockville office on Wednesday, Uy told reporters that he was "troubled" by the allegations put forth by former employees.

"They are meritless. They’re mischaracterized," he said. "There were situations where, quite frankly, there was miscommunication. And that’s something I’m trying to prioritize…working on communication and trying to explain why we’re making certain decisions."

Uy also told reporters that he believed the union's allegations were a "distraction" from the election.

"I personally believe, based on statements by President Renne…that he is creating a landscape to create turmoil that’s more advantageous for my opponent," he said.

When asked if he has plans to drop out of the race, he said he is "definitely sticking with it."