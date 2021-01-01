‘Unbelievably beautiful’: Giant ice castles light up in Colorado

Giant icicles glowed at Ice Castles in Dillion, Colorado.

According to the company’s website, the experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists.

Footage taken by Samara Shelley on Dec. 27 showed the illuminant Colorado Ice Castles location.

"It was more exciting than we thought," Shelly told FOX TV Stations. "This was our first year. Our favorite part was the way they created the slides with lights inside them."

The frozen attraction includes LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides and fountains.

"Ice Castles in Dillon were unbelievably beautiful," Shelley wrote on Facebook.

Ice Castles is open for the season and is located in four cities across North America: Colorado, New Hampshire, Utah and Wisconsin.

This story was written from Los Angeles.