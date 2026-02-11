Wrong-way pursuit from Virginia ends in Maryland; minivan found abandoned, suspect missing
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late-night police pursuit that started in Fairfax County crossed into Maryland after the driver allegedly traveled the wrong way on multiple major roadways, according to Virginia State Police.
What we know:
Virginia State Police say troopers attempted to stop a minivan around 10:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, on Flamingo Drive in Fairfax County.
The attempted stop was initiated because the vehicle had a stolen license plate, police said. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began.
The chase across multiple highways
State police say the pursuit moved onto Route 1 and surrounding streets before returning to Route 1, where troopers again attempted to stop the vehicle.
According to VSP, the van then began traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 1. At that point, troopers discontinued the active pursuit but continued to visually track the vehicle.
Authorities say the vehicle later entered Interstate 495, again traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.
Eventually, troopers lost sight of the vehicle and notified law enforcement in Maryland.
Vehicle found in Maryland
Troopers drove into Maryland to turn around and, while heading back toward Virginia, spotted the vehicle abandoned just past the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, police said.
A coordinated search by law enforcement agencies did not locate the driver.
What's next:
Virginia State Police say the investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify and locate the suspect.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by Virginia State Police.