Wrong-way pursuit from Virginia ends in Maryland; minivan found abandoned, suspect missing

The Brief Virginia State Police say a pursuit began in Fairfax County after troopers tried to stop a van with a stolen license plate. The vehicle allegedly drove the wrong way on Route 1 and later on Interstate 495. The van was later found abandoned in Maryland. The suspect has not been located.



A late-night police pursuit that started in Fairfax County crossed into Maryland after the driver allegedly traveled the wrong way on multiple major roadways, according to Virginia State Police.

What we know:

Virginia State Police say troopers attempted to stop a minivan around 10:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, on Flamingo Drive in Fairfax County.

The attempted stop was initiated because the vehicle had a stolen license plate, police said. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

The chase across multiple highways

State police say the pursuit moved onto Route 1 and surrounding streets before returning to Route 1, where troopers again attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to VSP, the van then began traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 1. At that point, troopers discontinued the active pursuit but continued to visually track the vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle later entered Interstate 495, again traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

Eventually, troopers lost sight of the vehicle and notified law enforcement in Maryland.

Vehicle found in Maryland

Troopers drove into Maryland to turn around and, while heading back toward Virginia, spotted the vehicle abandoned just past the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, police said.

A coordinated search by law enforcement agencies did not locate the driver.

What's next:

Virginia State Police say the investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify and locate the suspect.