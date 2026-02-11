Top 10 coldest Februarys in Virginia on record since 1895

article

The Brief February has brought repeated cold snaps across Virginia this year. The coldest February on record was 1895, with a statewide average of 25.4°F. Only one February in the 21st century ranks among Virginia’s 10 coldest.



It’s been a bitter stretch across much of Virginia this month, with waves of Arctic air pushing temperatures well below seasonal averages.

What we know:

Statewide climate records dating back to 1895 show that some Februarys were significantly colder than others. The coldest on record remains 1895, when the statewide average temperature dropped to just 25.4 degrees.

Several early 20th-century winters dominate the top of the list, along with the well-known late-1970s cold stretch.

The 10 coldest Februarys in Virginia history

Based on statewide average temperature, according to data obtained from NOAA:

1895 – 25.4°F 1934 – 27.4°F 1905 – 27.5°F 1978 – 27.6°F 1979 – 27.7°F 2015 – 28.9°F 1899 – 28.9°F 1902 – 29.4°F 1958 – 29.5°F 1947 – 29.9°F

Notably, February 2015 is the only 21st-century February to crack the top 10.

Why you should care:

Extended periods of cold can affect heating costs, infrastructure, agriculture and snowfall totals depending on storm tracks. Sustained cold can also deepen frost levels and increase strain on power systems during peak demand.

What's next:

Whether this February ultimately approaches Virginia’s coldest rankings will depend on how temperatures trend through the rest of the month. A late warmup could moderate the statewide average, while continued Arctic intrusions would push it closer to historic territory.