UMD responds to social media photo that shows 2 students mocking death of George Floyd

The University of Maryland, College Park is responding to a social media photo that shows two students mocking the "unacceptable and tragic death of George Floyd."

In the photo, which was posted on Snapchat with the caption "George Floyd challenge," one student is seen laying on the floor while another student kneels over him, placing his knee directly above his neck.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On Friday, the university issued the following statement in regard to the photo:

"We learned via social media of two individuals who reenacted the unacceptable and tragic death of George Floyd. We are outraged and condemn these actions and images in no uncertain terms. The individuals involved were immediately referred to the Office of Student Conduct."

The university goes on to say that members of the UMD community who have been impacted are receiving support and resources from the Office of Diversity & Inclusion’s Bias Incident Support Services.

Their statement continues:

"We will not let the repugnant action of a few detract from our continuing commitment to racial justice. The University of Maryland is offering administrative leave on Monday, so that all members of our community can honor the life of George Floyd during his public memorial service. Honoring his life also means taking action to end systemic racism, and we - as an academic community - are urgently engaging in this vital work."

Advertisement

Demonstrations broke out in the nation's capital and in cities across the country this week in response to Floyd's death, which was caught on camera. A video shows Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis, plead for air as a white police officer presses his knee to his neck. The officer, and three others, have been arrested and charged in relation to Floyd's death.