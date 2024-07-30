U.S. Park Police searching for protesters accused of vandalism, assault at Union Station

Image 1 of 5 ▼

U.S. Park Police are asking the public for help identifying multiple individuals they say were responsible for vandalizing statues and monuments around Union Station in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to D.C.

Park Police are searching for four individuals accused of vandalizing property in Columbus Circle and one person accused of assaulting a police officer.

The incidents occurred around 3 p.m. on July 24 when a large group of anti-Israel protesters gathered in Columbus Circle to protest against Netanyahu and Israel’s continued war in Gaza.

Outside Union Station, protesters removed American flags and hoisted Palestinian ones in their place.

The Columbus Memorial Fountain in the circle outside the station was defaced with the words, "Hamas Is Coming," written in red paint and other monuments, like the Freedom Bell and various statues, were also damaged.

Nine people were arrested in total during the protests, including four people who were charged with assaulting a police officer outside Union Station.

The demonstrators, organized by the group "Arrest Netanyahu," claimed to have brought thousands of people from across the country, busing in participants from states such as New York, Ohio, and North Carolina.

