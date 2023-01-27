Tyre Nichols video: DC protestors voice outrage near White House

The death of Tyre Nichols is prompting protests all over the country. Many of them were peaceful Friday.

Crowds have cleared outside the White House and the peaceful rally that was there earlier has now dispersed.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols near the White House on January 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after being severely bea Expand

There were about 60 people who showed up to Black Lives Matter Plaza around 7 p.m. Friday night — gathering in solidarity as the body cam video of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols was released.

The crowd was mostly calm, chanting for accountability from government officials and police.

Many of them told FOX 5 they gathered in the area before the video’s release, and have no intention of watching it. Instead, they are encouraging people to not do so.

Protesters rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, DC, on January 27, 2023. - The US city of Memphis released January 27, 2023 graphic video footage depicting the fatal police as Expand

Kevin Cramer, co-founder of the Palm Collective, was among the residents who took to the streets.

"I got my head sat on by a police officer of the Metropolitan Police Department and I’m refusing to watch that video because it’s traumatizing and it's told that black people that actually do find and carry trauma when they watch these things. So, that’s why I’m not going to watch it," Cramer said.

Karen Hylton, mother of Karon Hylton-Brown who was killed by D.C. police in 2020, also joined the protestors.

"Mrs. Nichols, Mrs. Blake, each and every mother that has lost a child I can understand," she said. "At my house… I cried before I came here. I cry every day. There’s no justice. We’re out here asking for justice, but the sad thing is there’s no justice."

A security guard looks out of a window as protesters project an image of Tyre Nichols during rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Washington, DC, on January 27, 2023. - The US city of Memphis released January 27, 2023 graphic vi Expand

Earlier in the day, another rally was held by the local group, Harriet’s Wildest Dream near Franklin Park.

The group said they were avoiding Black Lives Matter Plaza — calling it a "facade."

Protesters rally against the the fatal police assault of a Black man, in Washington, DC on January 27, 2023. - The US city of Memphis released January 27, 2023 graphic video footage depicting the fatal police assault of a 29-year-old Black man, as ci Expand

They also shut down K Street between 12th and 13th while running into the road, chanting during the midst of rush hour.

Several of those demonstrators also called for full investigations into the deaths of several local Black men who were allegedly killed by police officers in the District.

D.C. police have activated more than 3,000 officers for the night.

Near Lafayette Square, a row of police trucks lined the streets, and officers were standing by waiting for any activity to happen.