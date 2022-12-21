Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former D.C. police officers found guilty

The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty.

Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.

Hylton-Brown, who was 20 at the time, crashed into another vehicle and died. The D.C. native suffered severe head trauma and died on Oct. 25, 2020 – three days after the incident.

After deliberating for days, the jury found Sutton guilty of the most serious charge: second-degree murder.

Both he and Zabavsky were found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction. The D.C. U.S. Attorneys Office said the jurors found evidence officers displayed a conscious disregard of the extreme risk of harm.

Sutton faces up to 40 years in prison, while Zabavsky charges could put him behind bars for at least 20 years.

A sentencing date has not been announced.

