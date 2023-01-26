Tyre Nichols video: DC police warn residents not to react violently after body cam footage release

The Metropolitan Police Department is preparing for the release of police officer body cam footage of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

The department told FOX 5 Thursday it has "fully activated all sworn personnel in preparation for possible First Amendment activities in the District of Columbia."

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening and called Nichols’ death "heinous, reckless and inhumane," cautioning people not to react violently after seeing the footage.

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," Davis said, saying the five officers and others who were involved in his death "failed our community, and they failed the Nichols family. That is beyond regrettable."

"In the vein of transparency, when the video is released in the coming days, you will see this for yourselves," she added. "I expect you to feel what the Nichols family feels. I expect you to feel outraged by the disregard for basic human rights as our police officers have taken an oath to do the opposite of what transpired on the video."

MPD said it has been briefed by law enforcement partners regarding the five officers who have been fired and charged in Memphis, Tennessee.

"We understand that a video will be released and contains disturbing content that does not represent the values that any law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold," a statement sent to FOX 5 reads. "MPD respects the community’s First Amendment right to demonstrate and peacefully protest. We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior during First Amendment demonstrations, and we will take swift law enforcement action should anyone break the law."

Video footage of the arrest has not been made public, but local officials have pledged to release it this week or next week.



MPD is encouraging the public to remain vigilant and to report immediate suspicious activity by calling 911.

Fox News contributed to this report.