Two police cruisers hit overnight in Montgomery County

Two police cruisers were struck overnight in Montgomery County while responding to calls.

The first crash happened on Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. when an officer was rear ended at the intersection of Georgia Ave. and Grace Church Rd. on his way to a shooting.

The driver fled the scene, but was later found and arrested. The adult female driver was allegedly driving under the influence.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

On Friday morning around 12:39 a.m., an officer responded to a call for a disabled vehicle. The officer was outside of her car with the driver of the disabled vehicle, when the officer's cruiser was hit by a motorist, driving a 2016 Kia Sorento.

The cruiser then hit the officer and the driver of the disabled vehicle, who suffered minor injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.