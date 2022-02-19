Two people hurt, including firefighter, in southwest DC house fire

Two people, including a firefighter, were hurt after a house fire broke out in southwest D.C. early Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials say crews arrived to the scene along the 800 block of 3rd Street just before 1 a.m., to find smoke coming from the first floor of a two story townhouse.

Upon entering the house, they found a woman who was hurt inside the front door. She was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control.

A firefighter was hurt battling the flames, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another firefighter was also checked by paramedics but did not need to go to the hospital.

Fire officials say two cats fled the house during the fire, but they are now being cared for by neighbors.

A cause for the fire has not been released.