Two arrested in Howard County bank robbery, more charges possible

Two people have been charged in connection to a bank robbery in Howard County that took place earlier this month.

Police arrested Nicholas Cahill-Lane, 31, and Ashley Lanham, 27, for the robbery. Each was charged with robbery and theft.

On June 7, an employee at the PNC Bank in the 15900 block of Old Frederick Road in Woodbine reported that a male suspect with his face partially covered entered the bank at 2:21 p.m. and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled with cash. No one was injured.

Surveillance video showed distinctive tattoos on the suspect’s neck and he was seen fleeing in a burgundy Nissan Sentra driven by a second suspect.

Similar bank robberies had been reported in the surrounding area with the same suspect description and vehicle description as the Woodbine case.

Through investigation, detectives identified Cahill-Lane as the suspect who entered the bank and Lanham as the driver of the getaway car.

They were found at a motel on June 16 and taken into custody without incident. Additional charges in other jurisdictions are likely forthcoming.