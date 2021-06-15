Hyattsville pizzeria hopes public can help them recover massive oven stolen in 2020

A Hyattsville pizzeria is hoping the public can help them recovered a giant pizza oven that was stolen from their parking lot in 2020.

The owners are bringing the theft back into the public eye after they received a tip that the oven – an Orange Marra Forni Oven – had been spotted in Wheaton.

According to police, the oven was on the trailer of a truck.

Surveillance video from the eatery at 4800 Rhode Island Avenue recorded a truck driving off on April 30, the Orange Manna Forni Oven in tow.

The pizzeria's owners are hoping someone out there can help lead police to the thieves.

"If you can get a description of the truck that's hauling it or a license plate number that would be fantastic and when we posted, we offered a reward. if we get our pizza oven back we'd happily give, throw a party for the person that helped return it to us," said Ruth Gresser.

The theft was reported on May 1, 2020.