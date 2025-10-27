Two arrested in shooting near Howard University: police

Two 19-year-olds were arrested after a shooting Friday night near Howard University.

What we know:

On Friday night, five people were injured in a shooting near the 600 block of Howard Place in Northwest, D.C. Three adult males, one adult female and one teenage male were taken to area hospitals conscious and breathing. Police say none of the victims near Howard University were students at the school, though one is enrolled at Morgan State.

Two suspects were arrested Friday night.

The suspects were identified on Monday as 19-year-old Naseem Parker of Northeast D.C. and 19-year-old Jahlil Abdul Sabur of Southeast D.C.

Both were arrested on weapons-related charges.

Big picture view:

The shooting was near Howard University's campus as students and alumni celebrated homecoming.

The shooting was one of many in a violent D.C. weekend, with twelve people shot across the District.

The violence began on Friday around 5:30 p.m., when a teenage girl was shot on Yuma Street in the southeast. Fifteen minutes later, a teenage boy was hit on 50th Street.

By 7:30 p.m., a man was shot on 16th Street in the northwest. Then, at 8:18 p.m., a 5-year-old boy was injured on Savannah Terrace in the southeast when police say they believed a bullet grazed his face.

Before Friday night ended, two men were shot on Benning Road in the northeast, and another man was critically wounded early Saturday on Hiatt Place in the northwest.



