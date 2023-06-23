Two armed robbery suspects wanted in Montgomery County

Detectives continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the 19200 block of Cross Ridge Dr. in Montgomery County.

Two male suspects approached an adult male victim, displayed handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects ran away without taking anything from the victim.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cross Ridge Drive attempted armed robbery suspects ( Via Montgomery County Police)

The first suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall, between the ages of 17 and 18, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and red and black sneakers. The second suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall, between the ages of 17 and 18, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and yellow and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspects involved are asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.