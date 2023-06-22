Authorities are searching for the armed man they say robbed a D.C. grocery store Wednesday.

The robbery was reported around 12 p.m. at the Aurora Market in the 2000 block of Rhode Island Avenue in the northeast.

Police say the gunman entered, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the register.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC’s Aurora Market robbed at gunpoint; police release images of suspect (DC Police)

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man.

The Aurora Market twitted that this was the fourth robbery at one of their locations in the last 15 months. "Can we get community support to seek accountability for those who continue to attack Washingtonian small businesses?," their tweet read.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in the case.