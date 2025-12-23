DC weather: Rain, light wintry mix early Tuesday; showers possible Christmas morning

Rain showers and a brief wintry mix in some spots moved through the Washington, D.C., region early Tuesday.

What we know:

Most of the overnight and early‑morning precipitation fell as rain, though pockets of sleet and wet snow mixed in at times. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the system isn’t expected to cause significant traffic delays, but wet roads could still be slick in places. Morning temperatures will hold in the upper 30s, staying above freezing for most of the area.

Areas north of D.C., especially closer to Baltimore, have a better chance of seeing sleet or snow mixing in.

Grenda says the rain should taper off by mid-morning, giving way to a cloudy afternoon with highs near 51 degrees.

What's next:

Temperatures will climb back into the 50s on Christmas Eve with dry conditions. Rain showers are expected to develop by Christmas morning.

Friday is trending much colder as a front stalls nearby, bringing the potential for a wintry mix and some ice early in the day. The precipitation could affect holiday travel.

Drier weather returns Saturday, followed by possible showers and temperatures in the 50s on Sunday.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC weather: Rain, light wintry mix early Tuesday