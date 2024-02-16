The Prince George’s County Police Department has identified and charged two more suspects in connection with the recent murder of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres.

The suspects are a 15-year-old male from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old male from Hyattsville. They are both charged as adults in the case.

Two additional teens arrested in fatal shooting of 2-year-old in Langley Park

Police located both juveniles on Thursday, February 15. The teens have been charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. The arrest of the two juveniles brings the total in custody for Jeremy’s murder to four. Last week, the Homicide Unit arrested 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., of Lewisdale and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios of Lewisdale.

According to police, Fuentes and Turcios were in a group that exchanged gunfire with a second group near where the victim and his mother were walking on February 8, 2024.