Two 14-year-olds charged with armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George's County

Two 14-year-olds have been charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend in Prince George's County.

The victim called 911 on Saturday around 12:20 p.m. after being carjacked at gunpoint in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills.

The victim had just picked up the two teenage suspects when they both pulled out guns and demanded her car. In fear for her life, she complied. The victim was not injured.

While responding to the scene, officers observed the carjacked car in the 5300 block of Temple Hills Road. As officers turned around to initiate a stop, the suspect lost control of the car and crashed.

Both 14-year-olds jumped out and began to run from the crash scene. They were caught a short distance away. A replica handgun was recovered on scene and found to be a BB gun.

PHOTO: Prince George's County Police

The suspects are charged with carjacking and were committed to a juvenile detention center.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.