Hundreds rally to save Wootton High School

Hundreds of Wootton High families rallied against relocating the school on Monday night as Board of Education members held a public hearing on the plan to move the school to Gaithersburg.

What we know:

Many people came out to say "Save Wootton" Monday — even on a day when snow closed schools.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor has proposed a plan to move Wootton from Rockville to the newly built Crown High School a few miles away in Gaithersburg.

The boundary study debate has been ongoing for months as the district works to address overcrowding and aging facilities.

Under the plan, the current Wootton building would be used as a holding facility for other schools undergoing renovations.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the plan say a new facility would benefit students. Opponents say Wootton should remain open in its current location and be renovated.

For weeks, parents and families have voiced opposition.

"If we are going to promote growth in Montgomery County, we need Crown and Wootton open. I taught at Frost 14 years. My kids came here. My grandkids. We love it. It means a lot."

Rockville city leaders are proposing an amendment that would instead use Crown as a temporary holding school while Wootton and Magruder are renovated, and then return Crown to Gaithersburg families.

MCPS said in a statement that it appreciates the community’s feedback and that their "recommendation intends to address future growth and evolving community needs."

What's next:

There will be more public hearings in the weeks to come.

The board is expected to make a final decision on the boundary study on March 26.