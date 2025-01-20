Trump family at State of the Union: A look at his kids, grandchildren & more

The Brief Melania Trump, First Lady of The United States is President Trumps third and current wife. President Trump has five adult children and 11 grandchildren.



President Donald Trump will give his first State of the Union Address of his second term on February 24, 2026.

Here’s a look at the Trump family:

Trump’s wife, Melania Trump

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in M Expand

Melania Trump, 55, is Trump’s third and current wife. She’s a former model from Yugoslavia, and the second foreign-born first lady of the United States (the first was Louisa Adams.)

They married in 2005, and Melania became a naturalized citizen in 2006.

Melania released a self-titled memoir late last year and is the subject of a documentary that was released last month.

Trump's father-in-law, Victor Knavs

Victor Knavs, 81, is Melania Trump's father. It is unknown if he will attend the State of the Union Address. However, based on previous events, he has consistently been present at major family milestones and high-profile events.

At Trump's inauguration parade at Capital One Arena Monday evening, he was seated next to Barron Trump, Trump's youngest child and Knavs' grandson.

Melania Trump's parents, Victor and Amalija Knavs, are from a small town in Slovenia. They relocated permanently to the U.S. following Melania's marriage to Donald Trump and became citizens in 2018. Viktor was a chauffeur and car salesmen and Amalija worked as a patternmaker.

Amalija died in January 2024 at the age of 78.

Trump’s previous wives

Ivana Marie Trump was Trump’s first wife, from 1977 to 1990. She was a fashion model and businesswoman from Czechoslovakia, and became a citizen in 1988. She died in 2022 at the age of 73, and was buried at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. Together, they had Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Marla Maples and Donald Trump were married from 1993 to 1999. She was an actress and model. Together, they had Tiffany Trump.

Who are Trump’s kids?

Donald Trump, Jr., son of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, North Carolina, on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Grant BALDWIN / AFP) (Photo by GRANT BALDWIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Jr. is Trump’s oldest son. Don Jr. campaigned for his father in 2016 and 2020.

His influence has grown to the point that he lobbied his father to choose close friend JD Vance for vice president. He also pushed for former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the president-elect’s picks for director of national intelligence and health and human services, respectively. Trump Jr. helps run the family real estate business and is an honorary chairman of Trump’s transition. He has a podcast and has said his role is to prevent "bad actors" from getting into the administration. He recently flew on his father’s airplane to Greenland; the president-elect has expressed a desire to take control of the mineral-rich Danish territory.

Don Jr. has five children — or "smurfs," as he sometimes refers to them — with his former wife, Vanessa Trump. They are Kai Madison, 18; Donald John III, 16; Tristan Milos, 14; Spencer Frederick, 13; and Chloe Sophia Trump, 11.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Ivanka Trump looks on during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images) Expand

Ivanka Trump worked in the White House as a senior adviser during Trump’s first term. She was on the campaign trail in 2020, too, but she and her family moved to Florida and retreated from the spotlight after his loss.

As Trump geared up for the 2024 run, Ivanka announced that she loved and supported him but was getting out of politics to focus on her husband and their three kids. She did, however, join her father and other family members on election night and when he rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange in early December after Time magazine named him Person of the Year. She told "The Skinny Confidential" podcast that this time around she just wanted to "show up for him as a daughter" and be there to watch a movie or a sports game.

Ivanka and her husband have three children: Arabella Rose, 14; Joseph Frederick, 12; and Theodore James Kushner, 9.

Daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump with her husband former US government official Jared Kushner followed by her sister Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos arrive for the last day of the 2024 Republican National Conven Expand

Jared Kushner, Ivanka's husband, was a key figure in Trump’s 2016 campaign. He joined his wife in the White House as a senior adviser, a role that included working on U.S. policy toward Israel and the broader Middle East.

This time around, he has stepped out of the political spotlight — but his father, Charles Kushner has stepped in after he was nominated by President Trump to be U.S. ambassador to France. The elder Kushner was pardoned by Trump in December 2020 after he pleaded guilty years earlier to tax evasion and making illegal campaign contributions.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Eric Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and t Expand

Eric Trump participated in his father’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020, but now focuses more on running the family business. In September, he and his brother started a crypto platform called World Liberty Financial , and their father helped launch it in an interview on the X social media platform."

Eric and his wife, Lara, have two children: Eric Luke, 7, and Carolina Dorothy Trump, 5.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Tiffany Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Re Expand

Tiffany Trump is Trump’s sole child with second wife Marla Maples. She kept a low profile when Trump was first elected, and while she was more present in the 2024 campaign, she still largely avoids the spotlight.

Tiffany, 31, and her husband, Michael Boulos, had their first child in May 2025, a son named Alexander Trump Boulos.

Michael Boulos is a businessman who traveled with Trump in the final stretch of the campaign. His father is Massad Boulos , a Lebanese American businessman who helped Trump with the influential Arab American community in the swing state of Michigan. Trump has named Massad Boulos to be a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Novem Expand

Barron Trump is currently a sophomore New York University business student. He graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 17, 2024. Barron towers over his parents at a reported 6'9".

His parents and Trump campaign officials credit him for recommending podcasts popular with young men that the president-elect appeared on during the campaign. Barron will have a bedroom in the White House, Melania Trump said on "Fox & Friends."

Donald Trump said Barron had helped introduce him to people he had never heard of before.

"He was very good," the president-elect told NBC News in a telephone interview Saturday. "It’s the new wave. And he was very helpful."

His mother had told "Fox & Friends" last year that "I’m very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving an advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation."

Who are Trump’s grandchildren?

Trump has 11 grandchildren:

Kai Madison Trump, 17

Donald John Trump III, 15

Tristan Milos Trump, 13

Spencer Frederick Trump, 12

Chloe Sophia Trump, 10

Arabella Rose Kushner, 12

Joseph Frederick Kushner, 11

Theodore James Kushner, 8

Eric "Luke" Trump, 7

Carolina Dorothy Trump, 5

Alexander Trump Boulos, 9 months

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican fa Expand

Kai Trump, Trump’s oldest grandchild, is an aspiring social media influencer. Her behind-the-scenes video from election night garnered 3.7 million views on YouTube. Other posts related to her grandfather have been watched millions more times on TikTok. Kai delivered her first public speech at the Republican convention and is an avid golfer who sometimes plays with her grandfather.

"If I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head, and he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me," she said at the convention. "But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."

Does Donald Trump have a brother?

Trump is one of five siblings. He had two brothers, Fred Trump Jr and Robert Trump, and two sisters, Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau. His only surviving sibling is Elizabeth. She is retired and lives in Florida.

Why you should care:

Family members can provide presidents with a ready source of moral and sounding-board support, companionship and even relief from the world’s problems. Not to mention creating headaches for the president at times, too.

"Family can do things that other people can’t, and they can be trusted in a way that other people also can’t," said Tevi Troy, a former George W. Bush administration official and author of several books about the presidency. "Everyone needs someone they can talk to late at night when you let your hair down, so to speak."