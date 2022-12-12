Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police

article

A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday.

The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been apprehended, according to DC Police, and the victim's car has been recovered.

DC Police say there is no additional information at this time and is an active investigation.