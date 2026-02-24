Expand / Collapse search

One injured in shooting at Potomac Mills mall: police

Published  February 24, 2026 7:54pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police are on the scene of a shooting near Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, Virginia. 

What we know:

Officials say a shooting was reported at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle, in the parking lot of Potomac Mills mall. 

One man was found with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown. He was taken to a hospital. 

The area is contained, according to Prince William County police. Police say there is not an active shooter. 

A FOX 5 viewer has sent in video from the Burlington Coat Factory where an announcement can be heard telling shoppers that the store is on a "lockdown." 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 

