One injured in shooting at Potomac Mills mall: police

Police are on the scene of a shooting near Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, Virginia.

What we know:

Officials say a shooting was reported at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle, in the parking lot of Potomac Mills mall.

One man was found with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown. He was taken to a hospital.

The area is contained, according to Prince William County police. Police say there is not an active shooter.

A FOX 5 viewer has sent in video from the Burlington Coat Factory where an announcement can be heard telling shoppers that the store is on a "lockdown."

The investigation is ongoing.

