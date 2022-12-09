VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC

An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video.

The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.

The victim ran away from the suspects before they stopped her and pulled out a handgun. One of the suspects stated he would kill her if she didn't give up the keys to the car.

The suspects then took the victim's car. They were last seen traveling eastbound on L Street NE.

The victim says one of the suspects was wearing all black and was between the ages of 18 and 20. She had no apparent injuries.

Uber released this statement to FOX 5 on the incident:

"The details of what this driver endured are truly terrifying and we are reaching out to check in with her and offer support. We have a dedicated team standing ready to assist police in their investigation."