MCPD asking public to identify street takeover suspects

The Brief Montgomery County Police are seeking help identifying suspects involved in a street takeover early Sunday. Drivers gathered at East West Highway and Connecticut Avenue, blocking traffic, doing donuts, and standing in the roadway. Two marked police vehicles were damaged, though no officers were injured.



Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects from a car meet up early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were notified of a group of cars linked to street takeover activity that began in Prince George's County and was moving towards Silver Spring.

MCPD closed most of the intersections the group was headed toward in Silver Spring. The cars gathered at the intersection of East West Highway and Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Police say the drivers were blocking traffic and doing donuts in the road, with some getting out of their cars and standing in the intersection.

Two marked police cars were damaged, including a rear window and a windshield that were smashed. No officers were injured.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Assistant Chief Darren Francke tells FOX 5 DC law enforcement needs additional enforcement capabilities, including the ability to impound a car for 90 days.

He urged lawmakers in Annapolis and the county council to pass legislation that would provide more tools for officers in these situations.