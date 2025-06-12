Twilight Tattoo shines ahead of the Army's 250th birthday

It was a powerful showcase of what the army has stood for throughout its 250-year history—honoring soldiers past and present.

Twilight Tattoo dates back to before World War 2 – it was the call to quiet down and hit the bunks – it happens each Wednesday throughout the summer — but tonight’s was extra special as birthdays tend to be.

Marked by a Black Hawk flyover and the Golden Knights parachuting in.

The performance—put on by the army’s elite 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as the old guard—tells the story of American soldiers from the revolutionary war to today.

Each year features a new show—with tryouts beginning in February for what is a highly sought after and visible assignment in D.C.

And that visibility will peak this Saturday—as the world tunes in for the parade.

"All the different things that we have in the army, from musicians to infantry, anything that we have, will be on display on Saturday, and we will be able to share that message and that story to the American public is really special," said Staff Sergeant Jay Healy.

"What it means to history: I am going to be a part of history forever. I’m going to be able to demonstrate our skills with the United States Army parachute team for the army's 250th birthday and that is the most special thing in the world for all of us," said Josh Evan with the Golden Knights.

Nearly 3,000 people were in attendance tonight—families, veterans, tourists, and students from across the country.

And if you missed it—there are more events Thursday and Friday leading up to the parade on Saturday.