Turkey Prices for Thanksgiving 2024: States where you'll pay the most and least

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and people are making room in their freezers for the holiday's star attraction: the turkey. This year, turkey prices average about $2.08 per pound, according to a new study from FinanceBuzz, which compiled data from grocery stores across the United States. A 15-pound turkey, enough to serve 10 people, will cost around $31.

Fortunately, the price of turkey has decreased by 12% since last Thanksgiving and is slightly lower than the 2022 average, according to FinanceBuzz.

As with most goods, turkey prices vary by state and even by store. Below are the states where Thanksgiving dinner will be the most and least expensive, based on the average price per pound for a 15- pound frozen turkey.

Average Cost of a 15-Pound Frozen Turkey by State (2024)

Alabama: $32.40 Alaska: $44.85 Arizona: $32.85 Arkansas: $31.35 California: $32.85 Colorado: $33.25 Connecticut: $36.85 Delaware: $33.85 Florida: $34.30 Georgia: $32.85 Hawaii: $52.85 (Most Expensive) Idaho: $33.35 Illinois: $31.30 Indiana: $25.85 Iowa: $30.85 Kansas: $25.85 Kentucky: $32.85 Louisiana: $19.75 (Least Expensive) Maine: $36.85 Maryland: $33.85 Massachusetts: $36.85 Michigan: $31.30 Minnesota: $33.35 Mississippi: $31.35 Missouri: $29.85 Montana: $36.85 Nebraska: $32.80 Nevada: $32.85 New Hampshire: $36.85 New Jersey: $33.85 New Mexico: $29.30 New York: $33.85 North Carolina: $32.85 North Dakota: $33.35 Ohio: $31.35 Oklahoma: $22.60 Oregon: $32.85 Pennsylvania: $33.85 Rhode Island: $36.85 South Carolina: $32.85 South Dakota: $33.35 Tennessee: $32.85 Texas: $19.80 Utah: $33.25 Vermont: $36.85 Virginia: $32.85 Washington: $33.25 West Virginia: $29.85 Wisconsin: $33.35 Wyoming: $36.85

Nationwide Average: $31.16

Get more on what you can expect to pay for your turkey online at FinanceBuzz.