Turkey Giveaway 2025: Free Thanksgiving help in the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Thanksgiving is underway and local leaders and organizations are giving back. Starting Friday, over 1,000 turkeys and meals will be handed out to those in the area who may need them. Here is where you can find them:
D.C. Central Kitchen
- Host their annual turkey giveaway on Friday, Nov. 21
- 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- For more information, visit the eventbrite
District 4 Council Member Ingrid S. Watson and local faith-based organizations
- On Friday, Nov. 21 and 23,Council Member Watson will be partnering with Fountain Community Enrichment Inc. and Interfaith Coalition of Bowie to provide free food to Prince Georgians.
- The Fountain Community Enrichment Inc. giveaway will be hosted at the center on the 21st at 11 a.m.15853 Commerce Court
- 15853 Commerce Court
- The Interfaith Coalition of Bowie giveaway will be hosted at Bowie Community Center on the 23rd at 2pm3209 Stonybrook Drive
- 3209 Stonybrook Drive
- For more information, visit the county council website.
Council Member Wendell Felder and his office partner with community organizations
- On Friday, Nov 21, Felder and his office will host a Ward 7 giveaway.
- It will take place in lot 8 of the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- For more information, visit Council Member Felders website
Building Bridges Across the River
- Building Bridges Across the River will host it's annual Turkey Giveaway on Nov 21.
- Providing free turkeys and all the traditional fixings for a complete Thanksgiving meal
- It will be hosted at THEARC, 1801 Mississippi Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20020
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website