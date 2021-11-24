Tubi is now available on LG Smart TVs

article

LG Smart TV owners looking for something new to watch this Thanksgiving have reason to celebrate. Tubi, FOX’s ad-supported free streaming service, is now available on LG Smart TVs.

LG Smart TV owners in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia have access to Tubi’s complete library, which includes 35,000 movies and television series, as well as free live local and national news channels. That robust roster now includes Tubi Originals, such as the hit series "The Freak Brothers." All of Tubi’s programming is available to stream for free, with no subscription required.

LG Smart TV owners can access Tubi on the Launcher Bar of their TV’s webOS platform. Tubi is also accessible by saying "Tubi" into the LG Magic Remote. The Tubi catalogue will soon be integrated into LG’s on-device search as well.

The diverse offerings on the Tubi platform range from award-winning studio films to independent-minded titles across the Black cinema, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance and Western genres. Tubi also has original content including the Christmas romance "A Chance For Christmas" and the aforementioned adult animated stoner comedy "The Freak Brothers," which features an all-star voice cast including Pete Davidson, Woody Harrelson, John Goodman and Tiffany Haddish.

With the addition of LG, Tubi is now available on 29 different platforms, including Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, GoogleTV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series X.

Get started on Tubi with these movies and TV shows—streaming for free!

The Family Stone (2005): This modern Christmas classic celebrates the holidays by acknowledging that, sometimes, family can be kind of the worst. When successful Manhattan executive Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker) joins her boyfriend Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) for Christmas with his tightknit family, her uptight ways don’t exactly jibe with their bohemian values. With stand-out supporting turns from Diane Keaton, Luke Wilson and Rachel McAdams, "The Family Stone" has carved out its own unique place as a family dramedy that understands that the tough times only help you appreciate the good times more. Rated PG-13. 103 minutes. Dir: Thomas Bezucha. Also features Claire Danes,Craig T. Nelson, Elizabeth Reaser and Tyrone Giordano.

Donnie Darko (2001): It’ll take at least two viewings to understand everything that happens in this trippy cult classic starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a troubled suburban teen haunted by a giant bunny. That makes it perfect for falling down the rabbit hole again and again. Rated R. 113 minutes. Dir: Richard Kelly. Also features Jena Malone, Maggie Gyllenhaal,Patrick Swayze and Mary McDonnell.

The Freak Brothers (2021): Based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic 1960s comic, "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers," this adult animated series follows three hippie stoners who smoke a magical strain of weed in 1969 and fall into a 50-year slumber, only to wake up in the 2020s. "The Freak Brothers" is a Tubi Original. Rated TV-MA. One season (first three episodes currently available). Featuring: Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, La La Anthony and Adam Devine.

The Gospel According to André (2018): "You can be aristocratic without having been born into an aristocratic family," legendary "Vogue" magazine editor André Leon Talley explains in this documentary about his influential life and career. So take an electric cinematic ride with this haute couture tastemaker. Rated PG-13. 93 minutes. Dir Kate Novack. Featuring: André Leon Talley, Anna Wintour, Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Ford.

Jupiter Ascending (2015): Like a lot of the Wachowskis’ post-"Matrix" output, "Jupiter Ascending" is the sort of gonzo swing that definitely isn’t for everyone. But once you embrace the unexpectedly earnest tone of this sci-fi fairy tale romance, it has plenty of rollicking action fun to offer. Rated PG-13. 127 minutes. Dir: The Wachowskis. Featuring: Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum, Sean Bean and Eddie Redmayne.

About Tubi: Tubi has more than 35,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.