TSA employee from Dulles International Airport tests positive for coronavirus

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee from Dulles International Airport has tested positive for coroanvirus, according to officials.

FILE - A TSA agent looks at his cell phone while wearing a mask and gloves at Sky Harbor Airport on March 12, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Officials said the employee was a screening officer that last worked March 13 at the east screening checkpoint.

TSA said its monitoring every employee within the organization that has reported positive across the country.