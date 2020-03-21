Expand / Collapse search

TSA employee from Dulles International Airport tests positive for coronavirus

Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee from Dulles International Airport has tested positive for coroanvirus, according to officials. 

FILE - A TSA agent looks at his cell phone while wearing a mask and gloves at Sky Harbor Airport on March 12, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

RELATED: More than 400 confirmed coronavirus cases now reported in D.C. area

Social distancing pushed despite crowd pleasing events

We’ve been hearing it on repeat for days: “stay at home if you can, social distancing is important.” But apparently, a lot of people still haven’t gotten the message.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials said the employee was a screening officer that last worked March 13 at the east screening checkpoint. 

TSA said its monitoring every employee within the organization that has reported positive across the country.