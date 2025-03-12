Trump's tariffs the focus of MD Senator Angela Alsobrooks first bill

The Brief Senator Angela Alsobrooks takes aim at President Donald Trump's recent tariffs in her first bill. The legislation aims to gain transparency on the impact of Trump's tariffs.



Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks is calling for transparency with her first bill, the Tariff Transparency Act.

This legislation calls for the United States International Trade Commission to conduct an investigation into the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs, and the threat of these tariffs, on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%. The decision that came on Tuesday, March 11, will eliminate all exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on the metals, in addition to increasing the tariffs on aluminum from 10%.

"Marylanders are struggling to put food on the table and afford the basic necessities as it is. The last thing we need are tariffs that will raise prices," said Alsobrooks. "The truth is this: the Trump Administration knows that the tariffs on allies like Canada and Mexico will raise prices for consumers, spike inflation, and harm American small businesses. If they disagree, now is their time to prove it. My bill will force a nonpartisan study on this Administration’s tariffs and how they will impact everyday Americans."

Trump's tariffs

What's next:

Trump has separate tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, with plans to also tax imports from the European Union, Brazil and South Korea by charging "reciprocal" rates starting on April 2.

The EU announced its own countermeasures on Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that as the United States was "applying tariffs worth 28 billion dollars, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros," or about $28 billion. Those measures, which cover not just steel and aluminum products, but also textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods, are due to take effect on April 1.

Separately, Trump on Tuesday threatened to put tariffs of 50% on steel and aluminum from Canada, but he chose to stay with the 25% rate after the province of Ontario suspended plans to put a surcharge on electricity sold to Michigan, Minnesota and New York.