Trump’s second term could bring big changes to DC government and federal workforce

A second term for the Trump administration could mean changes for D.C. government and federal workers.

In the now president-elect’s campaign, Donald Trump listed "Agenda 47" as a ten-step plan to "dismantle the deep state."

The first step is listed as a re-issuance of a 2020 executive order restoring the president’s authority to fire "rogue bureaucrats."

Another step is to overhaul federal departments and agencies and fire all of the "corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus."

"Just as I moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, as many as 100,000 government positions can be moved out. And I mean immediately out of Washington to places filled with patriots who love America, and they really do love America," he said in the campaign video posted on his website.

Trump secured his second term in the White House after defeating democratic nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris, who officially conceded Wednesday.

Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey, representing Maryland’s 4th District, said many federal employees have dedicated decades to working for the government. Several have offered beneficial expertise to the nation’s top decision-makers, Rep. Ivey said.

"There’s no reason to turn them out every four years, for sure. I think it undermines morale. It makes it less likely people will come into the federal government and want to build careers here. I think it ultimately weakens the ability of the federal government to do the type of work the American people need it to get done," he said. "We don’t want to lose them. We certainly don’t want to replace them with political appointees simply for patronage purposes."

On Wednesday, the American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley today issued the following statement in response to the presidential election results:

"The election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States is not the result our union was hoping for. Nevertheless, federal employees are sworn to uphold the law and the Constitution, and they will continue to do their jobs regardless of who sits in the White House.

"As the union representing more than 800,000 federal and D.C. government workers, we will continue to represent our members and advocate for the programs and services that government employees deliver for the American people.

"But make no mistake: our union will not stand by and let any political leader – regardless of their political affiliation – run roughshod over the Constitution and our laws. During President Trump’s first term, his administration attempted to gut many of our negotiated union contracts, downsize and relocate federal agencies at great disruption and cost to taxpayers, and replace tens of thousands of non-partisan civil servants with political appointees who would blindly do his bidding.

"Federal and D.C. government employees should be able to do their jobs without political interference, without violating their Constitutional oath, and without breaking the law – and as their elected representative, we will do everything in our power to make sure that’s possible."

FOX 5 reached out to the Trump campaign regarding concerns over the potential impact on federal workers. We have not heard back as of this writing.