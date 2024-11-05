Glenn Ivey announced as Maryland 4th District winner: AP calls

article

Glenn Ivey and George McDermott faced off for the U.S. House Maryland District 4 and Ivey is projected to walk away victorious, according to the Associated Press.

Ivey managed to pull through and defeated Gabriel Njinimbot, Emmett Johnson, and Joseph Gomes in the Democratic primary for the U.S. House Maryland District 4 on May 14, 2024. He is an attorney who served on Capitol Hill as chief counsel to the Senate Majority Leader, and as counsel to Senator Paul Sarbanes.

During his time in office, lowering crime was a major focus of his agenda.

McDermott snagged the Republican ticket in the primary for the U.S. House Maryland District 4 on May 14, 2024. On his campaign website, McDermott states he is a "pro-democracy," "pro-accountability" candidate.

He shows strong interest in tackling what he says is the country’s broken judicial system. McDermott states that one of his chief concerns is laws that, he says, make the United States more of a for-profit corporation than a country.



