Trump’s executive orders target DC crime as city hits 12 days without a homicide

Arrests under President Donald Trump’s federal crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., topped 1,000 on Monday, as the city marked its 12th consecutive day without a homicide and the White House rolled out new executive orders targeting local crime and bail reform.

"Last night in DC: 86 arrests. 10 illegal guns seized," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro posted on X. "That brings the total to 1007 arrests and 111 illegal guns off the streets."

Cashless bail executive orders signed

At a White House signing ceremony, Trump issued several executive orders, including one directing law enforcement in the District to charge suspects with federal crimes and hold them in federal custody, bypassing the city’s cashless bail system. Another order threatens to cut federal funding to jurisdictions nationwide that continue to allow cashless bail.

The latest moves come as National Guard troops deployed in the city have been authorized to carry firearms. Some have already been seen armed while patrolling high-crime areas.

Trump activated the National Guard earlier this month as part of an effort to curb violent crime. The operation began on Aug. 7 with the launch of the "Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful" task force.

On Aug. 11, Trump took federal control of the Metropolitan Police Department under emergency powers granted by the Home Rule Act. The crackdown includes federal agencies such as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, ATF, DEA, working alongside local officers in targeted neighborhoods.