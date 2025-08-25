Some National Guard troops in DC now armed as Trump takeover continues

Some National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C. under President Donald Trump’s orders have begun carrying firearms.

According to the Associated Press, a Defense Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said certain National Guard units have been authorized to carry weapons during specific missions, some equipped with handguns and others with rifles.

Some Guard units armed

All armed units have received training and are operating under strict rules of engagement, the official said.

The joint task force overseeing security in the nation’s capital said National Guard units began carrying service weapons on Sunday.

Military guidelines permit the use of force "only as a last resort and solely in response to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm," the statement said. The task force added that it remains committed to protecting "the safety and wellbeing" of D.C. residents.

A Defense Department official told The Associated Press that only troops assigned to specific missions would be armed, including those deployed to support law enforcement presence across the District.

Troops assigned to transportation or administrative roles are expected to remain unarmed, according to the Defense Department official.

Nearly 1,000 arrests

In an online post on Sunday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said 914 arrests had been made since the Trump administration began the takeover earlier this month. Bondi also said over 100 illegal guns had been seized.

On Saturday, Bondi thanked National Guard troops "who are out keeping the streets of Washington, DC safe everyday."