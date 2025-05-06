Trump's DC prosecutor pick facing opposition by key GOP senator

article

The Brief Senator Thom Tillis says he won’t support Ed Martin’s nomination over his ties to January 6th rioters, likely dooming the confirmation. Martin faces criticism for dropping J6 cases and his role in "Stop the Steal," despite Trump’s backing. Martin’s interim term ends May 20.



President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney in D.C. may have his confirmation in jeopardy after a key Republican senator says he won’t support Ed Martin’s nomination.

What we know:

Ed Martin is currently serving as interim U.S. attorney for D.C., but to hold onto the job for good, he has to be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Now, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina says concerns over Martin’s legal work for January 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol mean he won’t vote to advance Martin’s nomination.

Dig deeper:

As interim U.S. attorney, Martin has ended Justice Department cases against January 6 defendants and fired longtime prosecutors. He’s also faced criticism for his role in Trump’s 2020 "Stop the Steal" campaign and for serving as a defense attorney for January 6 rioters.

Trish Crouse, a University of New Haven political science professor, says despite Trump’s support, Tillis’s no vote will likely scuttle Martin’s nomination.

"He seems pretty strong in his convictions that he’s against Ed Martin’s nomination, and you know, if it comes down to an 11–11 tie, which it would in the committee, then it’s basically sort of dead in the committee," said Crouse.

On Truth Social, President Trump tried to rally Republican senators, writing, "Ed is coming up on a deadline for voting and if approved he will not let you down." Martin’s own efforts at outreach in D.C. haven’t gone well. A March community meeting in Anacostia ended in catcalls from residents who called Martin "disrespectful."

What's next:

FOX 5 did reach out to the interim U.S. attorney Ed Martin for a comment Tuesday; we did not hear back. Meanwhile, time is running out on Ed Martin’s term as interim U.S. attorney, which is scheduled to expire on May 20.