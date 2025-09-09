Trump’s DC crime emergency order set to expire Wednesday

The Brief Trump’s crime emergency order in D.C. ends Wednesday. Federal agents and National Guard will remain on patrol. Mayor Bowser says city partnerships will continue post-order.



President Donald Trump’s crime emergency order in the District of Columbia is set to expire within 24 hours, but federal law enforcement and National Guard troops are expected to remain on the streets for now.

Crime emergency order

The emergency surge began August 7, bringing increased FBI, DEA, and ATF presence in coordination with D.C. police. Mayor Muriel Bowser says those partnerships will continue, even as the formal order ends.

Despite announcing a 13% pay raise and new recruitment incentives, the Metropolitan Police Department remains short about 500 officers. City leaders say federal support is helping fill the gap.

Mayor's update

Bowser emphasized that the end of the emergency order does not signal a green light for unrest. The National Guard will remain in place through at least November 30, with more than 2,300 troops currently deployed—955 from D.C. and 1,355 from eight other states, including Georgia.

The mayor also clarified that forced cooperation with ICE is not part of the city’s ongoing plan. Meanwhile, the White House reported 72 arrests on Sunday, more than half related to immigration violations.