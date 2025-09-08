Deadly DC gunfire as federal crime emergency set to expire

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in D.C., marking the city’s seventh homicide since the federal crime emergency began on August 11.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near the 2600 block of Birney Place in southeast Washington. As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made, but police say they are searching for three juvenile males in connection with the case. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Najii Mercer, of Oxon Hill in Maryland.

The violence comes just days before President Trump’s federal crime emergency is set to expire. Thousands rallied in the streets over the weekend, protesting the deployment of National Guard troops and the federal takeover of D.C. police.

Critics say the president’s actions violate federal law, while the White House says he is acting within his authority.

The National Guard is expected to remain in the city through November 30. In addition to patrol duties, Joint Task Force D.C. reports troops have been assisting with civil projects, including trash removal, mulching, and fence painting, primarily in Hains Point and Rock Creek Park.

While Congress is not expected to vote on extending the federal oversight of the Metropolitan Police Department, the House Oversight Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to begin reviewing more than a dozen bills that could impact D.C.’s Home Rule and judicial system.

Among the proposals include granting the president sole authority to appoint D.C. judges and the city’s attorney general.