Trump visits Fort Bragg amid criticism over military deployment in response to immigration protests

President Donald Trump is set to speak at Fort Bragg on Tuesday to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, as he faces backlash for deploying the military in response to immigration protests in Los Angeles.

Fort Bragg, near Fayetteville, North Carolina, is home to U.S. Army Special Operations Command and elite units like the Green Berets and Rangers.

Trump visits Fort Bragg

What we know:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will join service members, veterans, and their families for Tuesday’s event.

Trump has promoted the anniversary as the reason for a military parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, which coincides with his 79th birthday. Tanks, trucks, and heavy artillery have begun arriving by train for the event, which will feature 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft marching from the Pentagon to the Washington Monument. The display, the first of its kind in decades, is expected to draw up to 200,000 spectators.

Trump, who views the military as a key tool for domestic goals, deployed the National Guard and U.S. Marines in Los Angeles to curb unrest stemming from protests over immigration raids.

He also authorized the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles despite opposition from Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. An additional 700 U.S. Marines were set to deploy to the city.

California challenges

California sued Trump over the action, with the state attorney general arguing that the president had "trampled" the state’s sovereignty. State officials accused Trump of escalating tensions, as protesters blocked a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire.

"We’re gonna have troops everywhere," Trump said over the weekend, according to the Associated Press. "We’re not going to let this happen to our country."

Fort Bragg, originally named after a Confederate general, was renamed Fort Liberty two years ago amid ongoing debate over military symbolism.

Hegseth brought back the Bragg name, stating it now honors an Army paratrooper who served in World War II.

