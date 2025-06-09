Trump military parade: Preparations underway for amid concerns over costs and road damage

The Brief A large-scale military parade marking the Army’s 250th anniversary is set for June 14 in Washington, D.C. City officials raised concerns over potential road damage from heavy equipment rolling through major streets. The event is expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million and draw up to 200,000 spectators.



Preparations are shifting into high gear for a large-scale military parade in the District celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Tanks, trucks, and heavy artillery have begun arriving by train for the event, which will feature 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft marching from the Pentagon to the Washington Monument. The display, the first of its kind in decades, is expected to draw up to 200,000 spectators.

Concerns over road damage

What we know:

The parade route includes Constitution Avenue and other major streets, with tanks weighing up to 60 tons rolling through the city. D.C. officials have raised concerns about potential road damage, prompting the Army to install thick steel plates at key turns. Straightaways like Constitution Avenue remain unprotected, drawing criticism.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has warned that military tanks could cause significant damage, estimating repairs could cost millions. The Army has pledged to cover costs but downplays the possibility of severe damage.

Costs and logistics

A White House official estimates the parade will cost between $25 million and $45 million. In addition to the military vehicles, thousands of troops will march in formation, wearing uniforms representing every U.S. conflict dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The parade is set to take place on Friday, June 14, which also happens to be President Trump’s 79th birthday.

