Trump threatens full 'federal takeover' in DC, blasts Bowser over crime data

The Brief Former President Trump threatened a "complete and total federal takeover" of Washington, D.C., accusing Mayor Muriel Bowser of giving "false" crime statistics. His administration has already placed D.C. police under federal control, deploying National Guard troops and clearing homeless encampments. Officials say more than 600 arrests and dozens of illegal firearms have been seized since the emergency order took effect earlier this month.



President Donald Trump threatened on social media to fully "takeover" Washington, D.C., accusing Mayor Muriel Bowser of disseminating "inaccurate crime figures."

On Friday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social "Washington, D.C. is SAFE AGAIN! The crowds are coming back, the spirit is high, and our D.C. National Guard and Police are doing a fantastic job. They are out in force, and are NOT PLAYING GAMES!!! As bad as it sounds to say, there were no murders this week for the first time in memory."

"Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City! Washington D.C. will soon be great again!!!" he added.

READ MORE: 630 arrests since DC takeover began, Bondi says

The backstory:

Trump’s emergency order, issued earlier this month, placed D.C. police under federal control and deployed National Guard troops from multiple states to the city. The administration has also begun clearing homeless encampments, citing public safety concerns.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that 630 arrests have been made and 86 illegal firearms seized in Washington, D.C., since the start of the federal takeover of MPD.

"53 arrests were made yesterday, plus 24 ICE arrests and 10 guns taken off the streets," she posted online Thursday morning.